One last slow weekend of summer | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Infinity Farms

Labor Day weekend marks the quiet close of summer – a final pause before school schedules return, calendars fill and life begins to accelerate again. While it’s easy to overfill the hours, the weekends we remember most are those with space to breathe: unhurried mornings, lingering dinners and sunsets that invite us to simply be present.

That philosophy is what guides the experience at Infinity Farms, nestled among the rolling hills of Mississippi within easy reach of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

What began as an elegant destination wedding venue has evolved into a private retreat where guests reconnect with family, friends, nature and themselves. The 13-acre estate features a 7,000-square-foot pavilion, beautifully appointed guest accommodations and peaceful outdoor spaces designed for meaningful conversation and quiet reflection.

“We’re all about slowing down,” says owner Donna Russell. “Slow mornings, slow burn, slow everything. We want people to sip their coffee, walk the property, breathe the fresh air and simply enjoy nature. The world moves fast enough.”

Infinity Farms’ Labor Day Summer Series, taking place Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7, invites guests to experience exactly that.

The weekend begins Friday evening with a Welcome Dinner in the Pavilion, offered by reservation from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may also reserve the optional VIP Whiskey & Beer Tasting Room Event, an intimate experience with only a limited number of spots available.

Saturday and Sunday mornings begin with breakfast at your leisure in the Private Residence from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. From there, the day unfolds however guests choose. They may relax beside the pool, wander beneath the sycamore trees, enjoy nearby horseback riding or fishing, or simply find a quiet place to read, talk and linger.

There is no packed itinerary to chase. The experience is intentionally designed to leave room for spontaneity, connection and rest.

As evening arrives, the property transforms. Sunsets stretch across the rolling fields in what Donna affectionately calls “God’s paintings.” Conversations linger around the bonfire, stories are shared, laughter comes easily, and for a little while, the outside world feels wonderfully far away.

Monday morning concludes as gently as the weekend began, with fresh fruit, pastries and juice delivered to each guest’s door before check-out and farewell by 11 a.m.

Labor Day Summer Series reservations require an $1,100 minimum booking, plus a mandatory $350 per person activity fee. The optional VIP Whiskey & Beer Tasting Room Event may be booked separately for $275 per person. Availability is limited.

While Infinity Farms is best known for destination weddings, the estate also hosts intimate corporate retreats, milestone celebrations, culinary events, holiday gatherings and other thoughtfully curated private experiences throughout the year.

For those looking for one final escape before summer gives way to fall, Infinity Farms offers something increasingly rare: the luxury of slowing down.

To view the Labor Day Summer Series details and request a booking invoice link, visit infinityfarmsevents.com.

For destination weddings, private celebrations, corporate retreats and other private events, complete the contact form at infinityfarms.com