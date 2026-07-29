From garden parties to galas: Fleur de Fizz curates unforgettable experiences | By Sponsored Content -

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When guests walk up to the bar at an event, it’s often their first true taste of the host’s personality. At Fleur de Fizz, owner Sarah Wampler has built a mobile bar experience that turns that moment into something unforgettable – beautiful, personalized and flawlessly styled.

Fleur de Fizz specializes in boutique bar service for events of all kinds, from intimate home gatherings to weddings and large-scale corporate functions. What sets the business apart is the way Sarah and her team start every event the same way: by understanding the client’s vision in detail.

Sarah begins each planning conversation by asking about the feel of the occasion. Is it a corporate event that needs to stay professional and understated, or one where the company wants to let loose and have a little fun? Is it an elegant backyard soirée where guests will sip their drinks by candlelight, or a pool party where the vibe is lively, colorful and playful? From there, she and her team tailor every element of the bar to match.

They also dig into the logistics: guest count, location, indoor or outdoor setting and whether multiple bar setups are needed. For weddings or large parties, Fleur de Fizz can design different stations with unique offerings – perhaps a signature cocktail in one area with a traditional bar setup in another. “We try to get an idea of how big the party is, how many people we’re expecting and how we should staff the event,” Sarah explains.

The team arrives with everything a guest would expect from a quality cocktail bar: fresh juices, house-made syrups, tonic and soda, and a thoughtful selection of mixers and garnishes.

Recently, for an engagement party with a garden theme, Sarah created a homemade blueberry-thyme syrup that became the base of a custom cocktail, both in flavor and color. For another event, a resort-inspired birthday celebration, Fleur de Fizz designed two drinks that matched the green-and-pink invitation and evoked a tropical escape. “We can curate something that fits the color, theme and vibe of the event,” Sarah says, “and make it very specialized and very memorable.”

Aesthetics are just as important as taste. Think edible flowers, dehydrated citrus and artful garnishes that make every drink “Instagram-worthy.” Custom printed bar menus, creative drink names and even monogrammed cups all help carry a client’s theme through every detail.

While Fleur de Fizz is known for its elevated cocktails, the team is equally thoughtful about guests who prefer not to drink alcohol. Some clients opt to provide a selection of mocktails, designed with the same care as their spirited counterparts.

To take the guesswork out of hosting, Fleur de Fizz also provides a custom alcohol shopping list for each event, tailored to guest count, style and budget. Clients purchase the alcohol at retail, and the Fleur de Fizz team can even pick up the order at no extra charge.

With a large roster of experienced bartenders, Fleur de Fizz is rarely unavailable, even for last-minute events. The result is a bar experience that’s as beautiful as it is seamless, and as personal as the celebration itself.

Visit fleurdefizz.com to learn more.