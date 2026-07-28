Turn any meal into a celebration at Tacos del Cartel | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Turn any meal into a celebration at Tacos del Cartel at Perkins Rowe. Known for its bold flavors, vibrant atmosphere, and elevated take on Mexican favorites, Tacos del Cartel delivers an experience that’s as lively as it is delicious.

From street-style tacos and sizzling fajitas to fresh guacamole and shareable appetizers, every dish is crafted with quality ingredients and plenty of flavor. Pair your meal with one of their handcrafted margaritas or signature cocktails and settle in on the patio overlooking The Green, where the energy of Perkins Rowe creates the perfect backdrop for lunch, dinner, or weekend gatherings with friends.

Whether you’re stopping in for Taco Tuesday, happy hour, or a festive night out, Tacos del Cartel brings great food, great drinks, and good times to every table.