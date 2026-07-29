10 years after the flood: Libraries help Baton Rouge remember and rebuild | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Ten years ago, historic flooding devastated East Baton Rouge Parish. In the middle of the chaos, one place quietly became a constant: the public library.

Staff responded to questions while evacuating themselves, posted sandbag locations, hosted FEMA and small‑business assistance on the bookmobile, and turned branches into hubs for information and comfort.

This August, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is marking the 10‑year anniversary of the 2016 flood with a Week of Remembrance: a series of events that honor what the community endured and how it has grown since.

“Libraries have always been a place where people connect with others after disasters,” says Library Assistant Director Mary Stein. “We help in the short term with band‑aid needs, and in the long term with getting your life back on track and processing what happened.”

A week built on stories

At the heart of the Week of Remembrance are the stories of residents who lived through the flood.

On Monday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the library will host Voices from the Flood, a listening session featuring recordings collected this summer from community members who experienced the 2016 flood. The evening will include an open discussion, giving attendees an opportunity to reflect on shared experiences and the lasting impact of the disaster.

The conversation continues Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. with Looking Back at the Great Flood, presented by East Baton Rouge Parish’s GIS Department. Using mapped data and emerging technology, the presentation will examine how the flood reshaped the parish and how advances in hydrological mapping are helping communities better understand future flood risks.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m., the library will partner with the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations to present the 2026 Stormwater Summit. The program will offer a broad look at stormwater management, floodplains and ongoing development throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

Honoring resilience and preparing for what’s next

While the week commemorates the past, it also focuses on resilience and preparedness for the future.

On Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m., participants are invited to a guided Labyrinth Walk designed to encourage calm, reflection and healing through mindful movement.

Saturday, Aug. 15, features a full day of programs. From 10 a.m. to noon, the United Cajun Navy will showcase rescue equipment and share stories of the organization’s response efforts during disasters. At the same time, Arborist Alec Baxt of Lively Oak Tree Service will discuss how homeowners can prepare trees to better withstand severe weather.

From 1-3 p.m., Dr. Katie Cherry, head of LSU’s Department of Psychology, will lead a panel discussion exploring the long-term effects of disasters on individuals and communities. Drawing on decades of research that began following Hurricane Katrina, Cherry and fellow experts will discuss resilience, recovery and lessons learned over time.

Also on Saturday afternoon, the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) will be available in the plaza with emergency preparedness information and resources to help residents plan for future storms.

The library’s commitment to helping the community extends beyond the Week of Remembrance. During emergencies, its Disaster Recovery Infoguide (ebrpl.libguides.com/disaster) is regularly updated with trusted information, recovery resources and guidance for residents navigating the aftermath of a storm or other disaster.

The library also helps preserve the stories that shape the community’s history. Through its Special Collectionsdepartment, staff can assist residents with recording oral histories, digitizing photographs, documents and home videos, and even converting and restoring damaged media, including flood-affected VHS tapes, so future generations can learn from the experiences of those who lived through the 2016 flood.

For more information about the library’s programs and services, visit ebrpl.com.