Shield of Hope Gala 2026 March 23, 2026 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Salvation Army held its annual Shield of Hope Gala on March 19 at the Capitol Park Museum. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Quota BR’s Stars for a... Quota BR held its annual Stars for a Cause gala on March 20 at the Enjoy live music in a... On April 1, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden will host its 4th annual Music in the Gardens Arts Council of Greater Baton... The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosted its annual MPAC gala on March 6 at the Cary Saurage LSU Museum of Art’s new... Friends of the LSU Museum of Art launch Southern Palette on March 21, a food and beverage Taste of Mid City food... Taste of Mid City is a philanthropic food festival that is returning to Baton Rouge for its fourth TRENDING STORIES For the Anderson family, work and play are one and the same A restaurant, a home renovation and a gaggle of girls, the Andersons are enjoying the…An LSU student turns her sourdough baking passion into a micro business with Bella’s… Bella Angelette shares her passion for baking sourdough with her own micro bakery, steadily growing…