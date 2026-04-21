Furball 2026 April 21, 2026 |By Kamryn Tramonte - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The annual Furball, benefitting Companion Animal Alliance, was held on April 18 at Celtic Studios. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Baton Rouge General Foundation’s Raise... Baton Rouge General held its annual Raise the Barn fundraiser at Live Oak at Cedar Lodge on April Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala The Manship Red Carpet Gala was held at the Manship Theatre on April Unbound Now’s Igniting Hope Gala Unbound Now held its annual Igniting Hope gala on April 17 at the St. Joseph Hospice Foundation’s Spring... The St. Joseph Hospice Foundation held its annual spring soirée on April 16 at Chelsea's The Baton Rouge Symphony League’s... The Baton Rouge Symphony League held its annual Mad Hatters luncheon on April 16 at the Crowne TRENDING STORIES How an unexpected redesign in Old Goodwood helped welcome two young grandparents’ bold, new era Originally planning for just a few new touches here and there, this project grew and…Hundred Oaks: A modern pool that honors historic character Sponsored by Russell Pool Company Nestled behind a stately A. Hays Town house, this Hundred…