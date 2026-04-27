City Year 20th Anniversary Gala April 27, 2026 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint City Year hosted its 20th anniversary gala at The Executive Center on April 23. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An Evening at Windrush Gardens... The LSU Rural Life Museum hosted An Evening at Windrush on April Fork Cancer 2026 The American Cancer Society held its Fork Cancer event at The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Furball 2026 The annual Fur Ball benefitting Companion Animal Alliance was held at Celtic Studio on April Baton Rouge General Foundation’s Raise... Baton Rouge General held its annual Raise the Barn fundraiser at Live Oak at Cedar Lodge on April Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala The Manship Red Carpet Gala was held at the Manship Theatre on April TRENDING STORIES How an unexpected redesign in Old Goodwood helped welcome two young grandparents’ bold, new era Originally planning for just a few new touches here and there, this project grew and…Hundred Oaks: A modern pool that honors historic character Sponsored by Russell Pool Company Nestled behind a stately A. Hays Town house, this Hundred…