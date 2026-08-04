Barrio Burrito Bar is now open at Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Barrio Burrito Bar is now open at Perkins Rowe, bringing a fresh, customizable Tex-Mex experience to the community. Known for its bold flavors and quality ingredients, Barrio offers guests the opportunity to create meals just the way they like them. Choose from burritos, tacos, bowls, quesadillas, salads and more, then customize each order with a variety of proteins, toppings, salsas, and house-made sauces.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, meeting friends for dinner, or fueling up on the go, Barrio Burrito Bar delivers fresh ingredients and flavorful combinations in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Stop by and discover your new favorite Tex-Mex destination at Perkins Rowe.