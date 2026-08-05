Ask the Expert: Real estate, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate | By Sponsored Content -

Heather Civello

Partner & Associate Broker

Del Rio Real Estate

What makes a luxury real estate experience different?

Luxury real estate is about far more than the price point of a home—it’s about the level of service you receive throughout the entire experience. At Del Rio Real Estate, we’ve intentionally built a boutique brokerage where every client receives personalized attention, strategic guidance, and exceptional communication from start to finish.

Whether we’re marketing a distinctive property or helping a family find their next home, our approach is never one-size-fits-all. We take the time to understand each client’s goals, tailor a plan to meet their needs, and handle every detail with care and discretion. To us, luxury means creating a seamless, elevated experience where our clients feel confident, informed, and genuinely cared for every step of the way.

How important is local expertise when choosing a Realtor?

Real estate is deeply personal, and so is the community you choose to call home. While market statistics are important, there’s no substitute for local knowledge built through years of experience and meaningful relationships. For more than 25 years, Del Rio Real Estate has been serving Baton Rouge, and as generations of Baton Rouge natives, our team has watched neighborhoods grow, communities evolve, and families put down roots across the Capital Region.

That history allows us to offer insight that extends well beyond comparable sales. We understand the character of each neighborhood, the people who make our community special, and the lifestyle that buyers are looking for. When clients work with Del Rio Real Estate, they’re gaining trusted advisors who know Baton Rouge not only as real estate professionals, but as neighbors who have proudly called it home for generations.

What happens after closing?

For us, closing day isn’t the end of the relationship—it’s the beginning of the next chapter. One of the things we’re most proud of at Del Rio Real Estate is that many of our clients return to us again and again, whether they’re buying a second home, helping a family member purchase their first, or preparing for another life transition years down the road. We believe in being real estate partners for life. That means we’re always just a phone call away, whether you need a recommendation for a trusted contractor, advice before tackling a renovation, insight into the current market, or guidance as your family’s needs change. Our commitment doesn’t end when the paperwork is signed. We want our clients to know they always have a trusted resource ready to help, no matter where life takes them next.

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4874 Bluebonnet Blvd. | Licensed in LA