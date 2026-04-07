What to do this weekend: Opéra Louisiane’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Opéra Louisiane is presenting Madama Butterfly this Saturday, April 11.

Madama Butterfly will offer attendees a romantic theatrical experience while featuring some of the most iconic melodies ever written for the stage. Produced by Giacomo Puccini, the story follows a young woman who has built her life around love, hope and devotion.

For opera lovers and first-time viewers alike, Opéra Louisiane welcomes guests to join in on the night of deep emotion and storytelling at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, click here.