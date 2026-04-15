Photo courtesy The Green Vase. Shop the paper flower products locally at the Red Onion.

Local shops introduce artful collections to enhance your home

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While some are busy spring cleaning, we are spring shopping. The transitional season may be a great time to declutter spaces, but with local shops introducing awe-inspiring home collections, it can be hard to resist adding a new artful piece—and finding a place for it.

Around town, Gourmet Girls, the Queen Bee and Red Onion are bringing exciting new brands to Baton Rouge, from funky vases to paper flowers. Scroll to see what’s in store.

Helle Mardahl at Gourmet Girls

The colorful, candy-like containers and pieces by Helle Mardahl are works of art. The sculptural glassware is hand-blown, making each piece imperfectly unique.

Figurative Fauna collection at Queen Bee

The funky faces found on each ceramic vase in this collection can add character to any space. Also adorned with birds, snails and more, the uniquely sculpted pieces each have their own personality.

 

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The Green Vase at Red Onion

Flowers make the best spring décor, and the Red Onion now carries a line of florals that will never wilt. The handmade paper flowers by The Green Vase in New York can brighten any room, no watering necessary.

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