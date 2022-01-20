What’s in Store: HerringStone’s Boutique [Sponsored]

PROPRIETOR:

Debbie Herrington and Cindy Stone

SPECIALTY:

Each storefront is a haven for style and fashion with a family friendly environment with options for all trendsetters. For the vibrant 20-somethings through the sequin savvy 60’s, HerringStone’s can curate a look for you that will be sure to stand out.

LOCAL SINCE:

2019

 WHAT’S IN THE STORE:

Clothes, shoes, jewelry, hats, purses.

THE DIFFERENCE:

In 1989, 2 sisters set out to bring innovative and trend-setting fashion to their home state of Louisiana. What began with one store in Monroe, LA, has now grown to 5 locations across the state, making them a hometown staple with top-notch customer service. This family business has evolved to something even better, with a second generation now leading the charge.

THE LATEST:

Western is big, and HerringStone’s is stocking up. Get ready for boots and fringe.

 

7474 Corporate Boulevard | Baton Rouge | herringstonesboutique.com

 