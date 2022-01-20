What’s in Store: HerringStone’s Boutique [Sponsored]
PROPRIETOR:
Debbie Herrington and Cindy Stone
SPECIALTY:
Each storefront is a haven for style and fashion with a family friendly environment with options for all trendsetters. For the vibrant 20-somethings through the sequin savvy 60’s, HerringStone’s can curate a look for you that will be sure to stand out.
LOCAL SINCE:
WHAT’S IN THE STORE:
Clothes, shoes, jewelry, hats, purses.
THE DIFFERENCE:
In 1989, 2 sisters set out to bring innovative and trend-setting fashion to their home state of Louisiana. What began with one store in Monroe, LA, has now grown to 5 locations across the state, making them a hometown staple with top-notch customer service. This family business has evolved to something even better, with a second generation now leading the charge.
THE LATEST:
Western is big, and HerringStone’s is stocking up. Get ready for boots and fringe.