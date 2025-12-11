A comfy, cozy holiday: PJ Night with Santa at the Rowe

|
By
-

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Get ready to get cozy! PJ Night with Santa returns to Perkins Rowe on December 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., and it’s the perfect chance to capture a relaxed, festive holiday moment. Throw on your softest pajamas, warmest slippers, or even your favorite matching family set and strike a comfy pose with Santa. It’s a laid-back evening designed for magical memories and plenty of holiday cheer.

Millionaire Treat Factory will be on-site with their mobile pancake cart right next to the Santa set, making it ideal for grabbing a sweet treat after your photos. Whether you’re stopping by with family, friends, or just embracing the spirit of the season, this cozy night is one you won’t want to miss.

Reservations aren’t required but are encouraged!

