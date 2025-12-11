A comfy, cozy holiday: PJ Night with Santa at the Rowe
Sponsored by Perkins Rowe
Get ready to get cozy! PJ Night with Santa returns to Perkins Rowe on December 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., and it’s the perfect chance to capture a relaxed, festive holiday moment. Throw on your softest pajamas, warmest slippers, or even your favorite matching family set and strike a comfy pose with Santa. It’s a laid-back evening designed for magical memories and plenty of holiday cheer.
Millionaire Treat Factory will be on-site with their mobile pancake cart right next to the Santa set, making it ideal for grabbing a sweet treat after your photos. Whether you’re stopping by with family, friends, or just embracing the spirit of the season, this cozy night is one you won’t want to miss.