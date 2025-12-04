Purple & Gold Night with Santa at the Rowe

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Get ready, Tiger fans! Purple and Gold Night with Santa is coming to Perkins Rowe on December 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM! Show off your tiger spirit in your brightest purple and gold, whether that’s foam fingers, tiger stripes, or full-on tail-wagging enthusiasm. Even Santa will be sporting his gameday best, making it the perfect time to capture a festive, fan-filled holiday photo.

Alumni Hall will also be on-site with exclusive coupons and fun giveaways, so you can gear up while you’re here. Whether you’re celebrating the season, cheering on your favorite team, or doing both at once, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Reservations aren’t required but are encouraged.

