Santa Rocks the Rowe this December

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree at Santa Rocks the Rowe on Saturday, December 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.! This free, family-friendly celebration at Perkins Rowe brings holiday cheer to every corner with live music, festive activities, and plenty of fun for all ages. Kids can enjoy face painting, games, and writing letters to Santa, while families can capture a keepsake photo with the big guy himself.

Bring your holiday spirit, gather your loved ones, and join us for a night of music, laughter, and Christmas magic.

