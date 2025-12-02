Your first home: Smart steps to get mortgage ready | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending

Buying your first home is an exciting milestone, but a little preparation can make the process much smoother. Start by reviewing your credit score and paying down existing debts to help you qualify for a better rate. Next, explore down payment options, including low down payment programs that can make homeownership more accessible. Getting pre-approved is another key step—it shows sellers you are serious and helps you understand what you can afford. With Synergy One Lending’s S1 Connect, you can complete your application and track progress entirely online, saving time and stress. When you take these smart steps early, you set yourself up for success and move confidently toward owning your first home in Baton Rouge.

Take the first step toward homeownership with Synergy One Lending today.

NMLS 1907235