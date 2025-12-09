Jumpstart your fitness journey with élevé

The holidays are the perfect time to reset, refocus, and invest in feeling your best. élevé is making it easier than ever with exclusive class pack promotions designed to build momentum heading into the new year.

Save 20% on all class packs with code eleveinreg20, including:

5 classes: $100 (reg. $125)
8 classes: $150 (reg. $188)
10 classes: $168 (reg. $210)
15 classes: $220 (reg. $275)

Looking for a gift that inspires? élevé gift cards are the perfect way to support someone’s wellness goals. For a limited time:

• Buy $100, get $20 free
• Buy $200, get $50 free
• Buy $500, get $150 free

Email [email protected] for details and give the gift of health this season.

