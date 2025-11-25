Understanding today’s mortgage rates

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including inflation, the economy, and Federal Reserve policy. When inflation rises, rates often increase, while economic slowdowns can cause them to fall. For homebuyers, understanding these trends is key to making a smart move in today’s market. Even a small difference in rate can lead to thousands in savings over the life of a loan. Synergy One Lending makes it easier for Baton Rouge buyers to stay informed with digital tools that track current rates and simplify the application process through S1 Connect. Whether you are buying your first home or refinancing, Synergy One Lending can help you lock in a competitive rate and make confident financial decisions.

