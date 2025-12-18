Holiday photos with Santa at the Rowe

There’s still time to capture your holiday photos with Santa at the Rowe! Stop by his festive Cajun Night set now through December 24 at 4 p.m. to snap the perfect seasonal memory. Whether you’re bringing the family, gathering with friends, or keeping up a cherished tradition, Santa’s scenic setup is ready for your final holiday photo moments of the year.

Hours:
Sunday–Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance!

