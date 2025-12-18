Holiday photos with Santa at the Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

There’s still time to capture your holiday photos with Santa at the Rowe! Stop by his festive Cajun Night set now through December 24 at 4 p.m. to snap the perfect seasonal memory. Whether you’re bringing the family, gathering with friends, or keeping up a cherished tradition, Santa’s scenic setup is ready for your final holiday photo moments of the year.

Hours:

Sunday–Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance!