The diamonds everyone’s talking about

|
By
-

Sponsored by EMBARK Fine Jewelry

Looking for a gift that shines? Embark’s lab-grown diamond studs are this season’s must-have sparkle. Delivering the same fire and brilliance as mined diamonds, these studs offer a bigger look for your budget. Set in Embark’s signature three-prong style, they sit flush to the ear and are available in multiple carat sizes in both yellow and white gold. Natural diamonds are also offered for those who prefer classic sparkle.

Lab Grown Diamond Studs:
1/2CTW: $450
1CTW: $650
2CTW: $1250
3CTW: $1650

Founded in 2020 by Erin Judice, Katie Kennedy, and Michelle Robertson, and recently named one of America’s Coolest Stores by InStore Magazine, Embark has grown from a neighborhood concept to two beloved Louisiana showrooms and a national online following. Embark specializes in Fine Jewelry, Demi-Fine Jewelry, Custom Designs, Engagement Rings, and Ear Piercings performed with a hollow needle by a medical professional.

Stop by a showroom or shop online and use code 15OFF225MAG at checkout for 15% off your purchase.

Baton Rouge: 7575 Jefferson Hwy., Suite H (upstairs above Caroline’s Cookies)

Lafayette: 858 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite B

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A comfy, cozy holiday: PJ...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Get ready to get cozy! PJ Night with Santa returns to Perkins Rowe on

Jumpstart your fitness journey with...

Sponsored by élevé fitness The holidays are the perfect time to reset, refocus, and invest in

Purple & Gold Night with...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Get ready, Tiger fans! Purple and Gold Night with Santa is coming to

Your first home: Smart steps...

Sponsored by Synergy One Lending Buying your first home is an exciting milestone, but a little

Give the gift of confidence...

Sponsored by House of Colour Looking for a gift that feels truly personal? A Colour or Style

TRENDING STORIES