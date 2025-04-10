The Good Stuff: Sunset barre at Body Sculpt, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Join us for our spring Sunset Barre Series with Body Sculpt at Perkins Rowe! This outdoor barre class happens every Wednesday in April and combines strength, balance, and flexibility in a fun and energizing workout—set against the stunning backdrop of a Baton Rouge sunset.

Led by the expert instructors of Body Sculpt Barre Studios, this full-body workout is designed to tone muscles, improve posture, and leave you feeling strong and refreshed. Whether you’re a barre pro or a total beginner, this class is for all fitness levels.

Bring a yoga mat, water, and your best sunset vibes. Stick around after class to explore Perkins Rowe’s shops and restaurants. RSVP now and let’s sculpt, sweat, and sunset together! Click here to sign up.

