The entertainer’s edit: Your guide to hosting with Truly Haute

|
By
-

Sponsored by Truly Haute

There’s an art to hosting, and it begins long before guests arrive. A memorable dinner party is all about ambiance. Think layered lighting, a thoughtfully styled table, and meaningful details that make guests feel considered. Candles are one of the easiest ways to transform a space, adding warmth, dimension, and an effortless glow that instantly elevates the evening.

Match your candles to your theme for a cohesive look. For a coastal-inspired supper, incorporate soft whites and airy tones. Hosting a formal seated dinner? Opt for taller tapers in classic hues for a refined, dramatic effect. Candles from Truly Haute can anchor your tablescape, frame a centerpiece, or line a buffet for a polished finish.

Every seasoned host should curate a “hostess closet” stocked with versatile candle styles in varying heights and colors. Keeping a collection from Truly Haute on hand ensures you’re always prepared to entertain beautifully, with intention, ease, and signature style.

Ready to host your next dinner party? Visit TrulyHaute.com or stop by Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5629 Government St., and let candlelight do the rest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Ask the Expert: Healthcare, sponsored...

Dr. Gunjan Raina Primary Care HRT doesn’t cause cancer… but untreated hormones will ruin your

Ask the Expert: Mental health,...

Dr. Chelsea Brown, LPC Flourish Forward Counseling and Consulting Is it normal to feel overwhelmed

Rock N Rowe returns: Live...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Rock N Rowe is back at Perkins Rowe, bringing live music and vibrant

Truly Haute is lighting up...

Sponsored by Truly Haute There’s something about candlelight that instantly changes a room. It

Food Truck Round-Up at the...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe is back and bigger than ever! Join us

TRENDING STORIES