Rock N Rowe returns: Live music Thursdays at Perkins Rowe

Rock N Rowe is back at Perkins Rowe, bringing live music and vibrant energy to Thursday nights this spring. Kicking off Thursday, March 5, the series kicks off with a performance by The Michael Foster Project and continues every Thursday through April 23.

This free outdoor concert series features a rotating lineup of talented regional and local bands, creating the perfect after-work destination to unwind, connect, and enjoy live entertainment. Whether you’re meeting friends for dinner, strolling the property, or dancing in the open air, Rock N Rowe delivers a lively atmosphere for all ages.

Grab a drink, explore nearby restaurants, and settle in for an evening of great music in the heart of Perkins Rowe. Mark your calendar and make Rock N Rowe part of your weekly routine.