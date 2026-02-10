IMAGE Studios: Luxury salon suites at Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

IMAGE Studios at Perkins Rowe offers a turnkey solution for beauty, wellness, and creative professionals ready to grow their business without the overhead of a traditional storefront. Designed with independent entrepreneurs in mind, IMAGE Studios provides fully equipped and customizable studios for hairstylists, estheticians, nail techs, lash artists, massage therapists, and more.

Business owners gain the freedom to run their brand their way while benefiting from a professional, modern environment in a high-traffic, mixed-use destination. With utilities included, 24/7 access, online booking tools, and a supportive community of like-minded professionals, IMAGE Studios removes the barriers to ownership and lets you focus on what you do best: your craft and your clients.

If you’re ready to elevate your business, build your brand, and work on your own terms, IMAGE Studios at Perkins Rowe is where independence meets opportunity.