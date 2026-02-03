Mardi Gras just got sweeter: King Cake Cookies at Caroline’s

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Mardi Gras mambo on over to Caroline’s Cookies at Perkins Rowe and get your king cake fix…in a cookie! This carnival season, Caroline’s is serving up nine different King Cake Cookie options, each packed with the festive flavors you know and love.

Celebrating something special? Take it up a notch with a King Cake Cookie Cake, available for preorder and convenient pickup at Perkins Rowe. It’s the perfect centerpiece for office parties, family gatherings, or any excuse to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Preorder your King Cake Cookies today and pick them up at Caroline’s Cookies in Perkins Rowe!

