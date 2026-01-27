Refresh your look for the new year at Paris Parker

Step into the New Year feeling refreshed, confident, and completely renewed with a visit to Paris Parker at Perkins Rowe. Whether you’re dreaming of a fresh cut, a bold new color, or that ultra-smooth, glassy skin glow, their expert stylists and estheticians are here to help you start the year feeling your absolute best.

With elevated services, Aveda products, and a team dedicated to creating a look that feels uniquely you, Paris Parker makes it easy to embrace a new chapter with style. Treat yourself to a moment of self-care and walk into 2026 with the kind of confidence that only great hair and radiant skin can bring.

Book your appointment at Paris Parker Salon & Spa in Perkins Rowe today and start 2026 feeling refreshed and confident.

