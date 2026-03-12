Say ‘Bon Jour’ to cognitive and social wellness for seniors | By Sponsored Content -

Seniors with mild cognitive impairment can potentially slow dementia progression through cognitive exercises and social engagement, according to Bon Jour Social and Leisure Center owner Maria Yiannopoulos. Bon Jour offers a welcoming environment for seniors to build a positive routine of mental cognitive stimulation and peer connection.

This is exclusively provided at Bon Jour Social and Leisure Center using the unique, research-backed Fit Minds Cognitive Stimulation Coaching program, designed to improve brain health, cognitive resilience and quality of life for older adults. Currently, Bon Jour Social and Leisure Center is the only model using the Fit Minds program in Louisiana and Maria is its only certified Fit Minds coach.

When clients join as members of Bon Jour Social and Leisure Center, the exclusive Fit Minds program is included into their daily routine. Sessions target five core cognitive areas – language and music, visual-spatial orientation, memory, critical thinking, and computation – through engaging, novel activities in small-group, one-hour formats. Maria recommends a minimum of two days per week to experience benefits. Of course, the more days a person participates, the better the outcome.

“There is no cure, but we can certainly play a big part in the higher quality of life for anyone diagnosed with dementia on the mild side,” Maria explains.

“Bon Jour began tracking participant progress in October and reported a 12 percent combined improvement in cognitive ability among clients by the end of last year,” Maria adds. “We also provide clients and their families with monthly reports.”

Bon Jour is available to members five days a week. The number of visits each week depends on the person, the family and what is needed.

Maria shares that some Bon Jour members may be able to get additional help from Medicare, through the current GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) model. GUIDE funds may apply to their time at Bon Jour or respite care with Bon Jour’s sister company, Dedicated Sitters. Dedicated Sitters is a concierge care service for anyone who needs a little help, not just those with dementia.

Maria welcomes families, caregivers, physicians, therapists and the community to find out more about Bon Jour by making an appointment to visit the center or watch social media for an upcoming open house event on March 26, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

“Families have told us they see a difference,” Maria says. “Families tell us how their loved one’s depression has lifted, which is another problem with dementia, because they’re engaging and participating at Bon Jour. It’s wonderful.”

Learn more at bonjourleisurecenter.com.