Smart financial planning tips to protect parents and preserve family

Caring for aging parents is as much an emotional journey as it is a financial one. Managing partner Dustin Dowling of Peters Wealth Advisors stresses that planning early can prevent unnecessary stress, family conflict and financial surprises. As more Americans enter retirement age, adult children increasingly face complex decisions: paying for assisted living or in-home care, protecting assets and making sure a loved one’s wishes are honored. A financial planner can help navigate those conversations and put practical, realistic plans in place.

Costs add up quickly. In-home care alone can run into the tens of thousands, and for some families, exceed six figures over extended periods. Dowling notes that duration is the wildcard: “You don’t know how long care will be needed,” and that uncertainty is what forces families to be creative about funding options. A planner helps model scenarios, showing which assets to use first, the potential impact on retirement savings, and the trade-offs between home modifications, paid caregiving and assisted living.

Simple, customized estate planning matters more than one-size-fits-all solutions. Many families are sold expensive living-trust packages that don’t always fit their situation. Dowling advises starting with the essentials: a will, clear beneficiary designations, a transition plan and powers of attorney. These documents establish who can act if a parent becomes incapacitated and reduce ambiguity that can otherwise spark disputes. Financial planners can coordinate with trusted attorneys to ensure the legal paperwork aligns with the financial plan and family goals.

Communication is critical, and often difficult. Dowling points out that unresolved tensions often arise when caregiving responsibilities are perceived as uneven. A planner can act as a neutral, practical third-party to help families structure equitable solutions, set expectations for contributions (financial and caregiving), and lay out a written plan everyone agrees to. This reduces animosity and makes transitions smoother when circumstances change.

Protecting vulnerable parents from financial exploitation is another important role. Signs of fraud like unexpected large withdrawals, unfamiliar checks or odd communications can be hard for families to detect. Planners can arrange view-only account access for a trusted child, recommend monitoring services and advise on safeguards to limit unauthorized activity. They can also help families create a centralized binder of important documents, accounts and trusted contacts so nothing gets overlooked during a crisis.

Legacy planning goes beyond numbers. Dowling encourages clients to document sentimental wishes – who should receive heirlooms and why – to minimize post-loss disputes and preserve family stories. Small gestures, like gifting special pieces to grandchildren with a personal story attached, can be powerful and clear.

Finally, planners help estimate real costs, including funerals, long-term care, and the often-unexpected impact on adult children’s careers and lifestyles and build contingency plans. Early, thoughtful planning doesn’t remove every hardship, but it gives families clarity and options when difficult decisions arise.

If your family is beginning these conversations, consider engaging a financial planner who can combine practical modeling, legal coordination, fraud prevention advice and family facilitation. As Dustin Dowling of Peters Wealth Advisors emphasizes, getting ahead of the financial and emotional complexities now will help preserve both wealth and relationships down the road.

