Streamline Interiors: Designing homes with confidence
I’m Jill Cascio Boullion, owner and principal designer of Streamline Interiors and More, and my role goes far beyond selecting finishes. I help homeowners feel confident in their homes again. Many clients come to me overwhelmed, unsure where to start, and afraid of making the wrong choices.
I listen closely to routines, frustrations, and sometimes what isn’t said at all, reading emotions more than floorplans. Anyone can make a space look beautiful, but my goal is to remove anxiety from the process and guide families through decisions they never thought they could make. I design for real life with kids, spouses, daily routines and evolving needs.
Every client is more than a project to me because a home should bring clarity, comfort, and joy every day.