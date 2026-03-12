Keeping parents active and connected: East Baton Rouge Parish Library resources for caregivers | By Sponsored Content -

Caring for aging parents is a full‑time act of love, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is here to help make that care more joyful, active and connected. Whether your parent is living independently, in a congregate setting or attending a day program, the library offers practical, accessible programs and resources designed to support mobility, mental stimulation, creativity and social engagement.

Keep them moving and safe

Staying physically active is one of the best ways to preserve independence. The library’s offerings include both in-person and digital classes such as chair yoga, tai chi and line dancing, all of which improve balance, flexibility and confidence.

For seniors who prefer short, on‑demand activities, the library offers access to Hiveclass, a digital platform that supports both physical and cognitive wellness. With options ranging from yoga and pickleball to brain exercises and more, these bite‑sized lessons make it easy for older adults to stay active on their own schedule.

Activities that spark joy

Not everyone enjoys a gym class, and that’s okay. The library provides a variety of creative activities that keep minds sharp and hands busy. Popular in-person programs include local history and genealogy, which allow participants to explore personal stories and community connections.

Through online platforms like Creativebug, Craftsy, ArtistWorks, and Gale Presents: Udemy (all available free with a library card), your parent can explore painting, paper quilting, journaling and more from home or during group sessions hosted at library branches and senior centers.

Accessible tech and makerspace access

The library understands that technology can feel intimidating for both seniors and their adult children. To help bridge that gap, branches offer free basic computer classes covering skills like email, internet use and everyday software that many seniors rely on to stay connected online.

In addition, it offers staff‑assisted and online badging for maker lab equipment including 3D printers, Cricuts and laser cutters, allowing older adults to participate safely and confidently when they’re ready.

Bring the library to them

If transportation or mobility is a barrier, the library’s bookmobile and outreach partnerships bring programming directly to seniors. The library’s bookmobile makes regular visits to more than 50 senior living facilities each month, bringing a curated selection of large print books, audiobooks and other materials directly to residents. These on‑site visits expand opportunities for socialization and mental stimulation without the stress of travel.

How to get started

Visit your local East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch or the library’s website, ebrpl.com, to explore schedules, reserve spots or request an outreach visit. Staff can recommend programs tailored to mobility level, interests and accessibility needs. Many resources are available both in‑person and online, free with your library card.

Caring for a parent can be challenging, but you don’t have to do it alone. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is committed to supporting families with practical and welcoming services that help older adults thrive. To learn more about online resources, visit the Digital Library at ebrpl.com/digital-library. You can also explore the library’s newsletter The Source and browse upcoming events on the online events calendar at ebrpl.co/events.