Streamline your home: Design for the life you’re living now

We often hear people say they’re waiting for the right time to invest in their homes. With young children, it can feel easier to put design on hold and focus on practicality. I understand that season well. But the years move quickly, and before you know it, decades have passed without ever creating a space that truly feels special.

Over the years, I’ve learned that good design isn’t about perfection. It’s about planning, collecting, and choosing materials that support real life. More than ever, I believe in living in the now. When I come home to a space that feels calm, organized, and beautiful, I enjoy being home and spending time with my family. That feeling matters. When your home supports your life, everyone living in it benefits. When your home feels right, being home feels better. It’s a game changer.

