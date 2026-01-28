Ask the Expert: Library, sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library | By Sponsored Content -

When is the Library’s 10-Year Dedicated Tax Continuation back on the ballot?

The Library’s 10-Year, Dedicated Tax Continuation is on the ballot on Saturday, June 27, 2026. This 10-Year Tax comprises almost 100% of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s funding for all operations, including staffing, books, supplies, utilities, maintenance, and contractual services. It also funds the Pay-As-You-Go Capital Improvements Plan. The previous tax expired in December 2025; it was not renewed on November 15, 2025. Unless the new Millage Continuation tax passes on June 27, 2026, the Library will receive ZERO revenue from the 2026 tax year.

What is the Library Millage Continuation Proposition?

The Library’s Millage Continuation Proposition is a return to the same straight-forward funding approach that has been approved by the voters since 1986, aiming to ensure long-term stability for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system. The Millage Continuation Proposition at 9.5 mills allows the Library to retain its DEDICATED millage and all of its Fund Balance, which preserves the Capital Improvements Plan. It is important to note that this is NOT a NEW TAX. It is a continuation of the same dedicated millage, but at a REDUCED 9.5 mills tax rate. Taxpayers will pay a LOWER millage rate for the Library than was previously approved by the voters in 1995, 2005, and 2015.

How is the Library operating now that THRIVE didn’t pass? And what happens if the new plan doesn’t pass on June 27?

The Library will receive revenues from the 2025 assessment in January and February 2026, based on our 9.89 millage that expired on December 31, 2025. That plus our savings will be used to operate the Library in 2026. If the Millage Continuation does not pass on June 27, 2026, the Library would have to go back to the voters with a new millage proposition in 2027. Funds from a successful 2027 election would not be received until the year 2028. Without new revenues, the Library would reduce operations and live off of savings in Fund Balance. The funds designated for projects in the Capital Improvements Plan would instead be used to operate the Library system. The Pay-As-You-Go CIP would be decimated.

