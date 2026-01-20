Perfect your pout: Expert lip fillers at LAS

Sponsored by Louisiana Aesthetics & Skincare (LAS)

At Louisiana Aesthetics & Skincare, lip enhancements are one of the most popular treatments, and it’s easy to see why. Lip fillers are a versatile service that can benefit anyone from 19 to 90, delivering immediate results in a safe, professional medical spa environment.

Family Nurse Practitioner Angie Bringaze, a specialist in lip aesthetics, trained last year in Norway with “Lip Queen” Julie Horne to master injection techniques that create naturally balanced, beautiful results. “It’s something that I can fix to help people feel more confident and add balance to the face,” she says.

Unlike a “lip flip,” which uses Botox to subtly lift the upper lip, lip fillers can enhance volume, shape, and definition, offering a fully customizable solution for thin lips, asymmetry, or other concerns. Depending on the patient, results typically last 9 to 13 months.

Get the lips you’ve always wanted! Schedule your visit to Louisiana Aesthetics & Skincare today.

