A new pool designed to feel as though it has always belonged to the home.

Designed to belong

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company

In homes with a strong architectural point of view, outdoor spaces should feel less like an addition and more like a continuation. For this A. Hays Town residence, Russell Pool Company approached the project as a complete master plan – one that honored the home’s history while thoughtfully reimagining how the landscape and pool could live alongside it. From sourcing rare antique brick to carefully balancing modern functionality with timeless design, every decision was guided by a single goal: creating a space that feels as though it has always been there.

Antique brick was sourced from multiple suppliers to match the original structure.
Never meant to compete, only to complement the home’s architecture, materials and timeless character.
Perennial plantings and natural materials surround the fireplace, blending seamlessly with the home’s historic character and mature landscape.
Thoughtful landscape design allows new elements to recede gracefully, letting the home and its mature trees take center stage at night.

