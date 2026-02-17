Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe returns February 20 | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe is back and bigger than ever! Join us Friday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Perkins Rowe for an evening filled with great food, live music, and community fun. We’re turning up the excitement by making this event one hour longer, giving you more time to explore, eat, and enjoy everything the night has to offer.

A curated lineup of local food trucks will be serving up crowd-favorite dishes and creative bites, making it the perfect spot to grab dinner with friends, family, or coworkers. Adding to the energy of the evening, Kings of the Future will be providing live music throughout the night, setting the vibe for a laid-back, lively outdoor experience.

Learn more and plan your night at Food Truck Round-Up at Perkins Rowe!