Truly Haute’s guide to 2026 wedding candle trends

Sponsored by Truly Haute

Candlelight is having a major moment in 2026 weddings.

The top trends? More dimension and texture in candle arrangements, a mix of candle holders, personalized color palettes—including colored candles—and a big comeback for silver accents. Layering different sizes, shapes, and textures, like ribbed glass, creates depth and movement in the glow, moving away from flat, uniform setups.

Candlelight is becoming a true focal point, with large-scale installations and layered arrangements transforming venues into dreamy, romantic spaces.

Light up your celebration with Truly Haute and see how these trends can make any wedding sparkle.

