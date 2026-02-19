Truly Haute is lighting up the moments that matter | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Truly Haute

There’s something about candlelight that instantly changes a room. It softens the space, adds warmth, and makes any event feel intentional. For corporate gatherings, galas, and fundraisers, lighting isn’t just décor—it sets the entire mood for the night.

At Truly Haute, creating that atmosphere is what they do best. From long rows of elegant tapers to layered candle groupings that add height and glow, their designs bring depth and dimension to ballrooms and event spaces across Baton Rouge. It’s the kind of detail guests may not immediately notice, but they absolutely feel.

In 2025, Truly Haute had the privilege of lighting events like MDS Gala, Flower Fest, UHS Golden Gala, Furball, OLOL Big Bash, Fork Cancer, LPCF Rhythm & Beats, STM Auction, SJA Soirée, and Trinity Episcopal’s fundraiser—helping each one shine a little brighter.

Want to light up your next event? Visit TrulyHaute.com or stop by Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at 5629 Government St. and let candlelight do the rest.