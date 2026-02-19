Truly Haute is lighting up the moments that matter

|
By
-

Sponsored by Truly Haute

There’s something about candlelight that instantly changes a room. It softens the space, adds warmth, and makes any event feel intentional. For corporate gatherings, galas, and fundraisers, lighting isn’t just décor—it sets the entire mood for the night.

At Truly Haute, creating that atmosphere is what they do best. From long rows of elegant tapers to layered candle groupings that add height and glow, their designs bring depth and dimension to ballrooms and event spaces across Baton Rouge. It’s the kind of detail guests may not immediately notice, but they absolutely feel.

In 2025, Truly Haute had the privilege of lighting events like MDS Gala, Flower Fest, UHS Golden Gala, Furball, OLOL Big Bash, Fork Cancer, LPCF Rhythm & Beats, STM Auction, SJA Soirée, and Trinity Episcopal’s fundraiser—helping each one shine a little brighter.

Want to light up your next event? Visit TrulyHaute.com or stop by Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at 5629 Government St. and let candlelight do the rest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Food Truck Round-Up at the...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe is back and bigger than ever! Join us

Truly Haute’s guide to 2026...

Sponsored by Truly Haute Candlelight is having a major moment in 2026 weddings. The top trends?

Designed to belong

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company In homes with a strong architectural point of view, outdoor

IMAGE Studios: Luxury salon suites...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe IMAGE Studios at Perkins Rowe offers a turnkey solution for beauty,

10 subtle design details that...

Sponsored by Laura Cedor Interiors When walking into a home, interior designers instinctively

TRENDING STORIES