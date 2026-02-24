Ask the Expert: Healthcare, sponsored by Dr. Gunjan Raina | By Sponsored Content -

Dr. Gunjan Raina

Primary Care

HRT doesn’t cause cancer… but untreated hormones will ruin your vibe.

Much of the fear around hrt comes from a misunderstood 2002 study using older synthetic hormones in women over 60. Those results were wrongly applied to all women.

Current evidence shows that modern hrt, when started near menopause and prescribed appropriately, is safe for many women. Estrogen alone does not increase breast cancer risk and may even lower it. Beyond symptom relief, hrt supports sleep, mood, brain health, bone strength, heart health, and overall quality of life.

Your labs are fine… so why are you exhausted, cranky, and over it?

You can have normal labs and still be a great candidate for hrt. Hormones fluctuate throughout the day and during perimenopause, so bloodwork may appear normal even when symptoms are significant.

Hot flashes, poor sleep, mood changes, brain fog, weight gain, joint pain, anxiety, and low libido are clinical symptoms that matter. Many women still show normal estrogen levels but experience hormonal instability or declining progesterone.

Labs are important to establish a baseline and rule out other conditions like thyroid disease or anemia, but they are only one part of the evaluation. Modern hormone care focuses on symptoms, history, age, and overall health, not just numbers.

Testosterone isn’t just for men—it’s for women who like winning.

Testosterone is not just a male hormone. It is essential for women’s energy, muscle strength, metabolism, bone density, mood, brain function, and sexual health.

Levels naturally decline with age, especially during perimenopause and menopause, contributing to fatigue, low libido, brain fog, and loss of muscle. When prescribed appropriately and monitored, testosterone therapy can safely restore levels to healthy female ranges.

The goal is not male levels, but balance based on individual needs. When dosed correctly, it does not cause masculinizing effects. Labs help guide treatment, but symptoms and clinical presentation are equally important. Testosterone is not cosmetic. It plays a key role in long term vitality and quality of life.

