MarketWatch: Woodstock Park, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Woodstock Park is an exclusively built new home community in Baton Rouge by Alvarez Construction Company. Modern and contemporary meets traditional architecture with sleek electric lanterns and painted brick exteriors unique to all new floor plans. As you enter the community you will be greeted with a large beautiful lake. There are 213 homesites connected with green spaces, sidewalks, curb and gutter. There will be a private community pool and cabana for residents’ enjoyment. Woodstock Park is located in south Baton Rouge off of Hwy 30 near the Bluebonnet extension.

All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Three months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information. Call 225-224-8639 and reserve your home site today.

