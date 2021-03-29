MarketWatch: Woodstock Park, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Woodstock Park, Baton Rouge
Woodstock Park is an exclusively built new home community in Baton Rouge by Alvarez Construction Company. Modern and contemporary meets traditional architecture with sleek electric lanterns and painted brick exteriors unique to all new floor plans. As you enter the community you will be greeted with a large beautiful lake. There are 213 homesites connected with green spaces, sidewalks, curb and gutter. There will be a private community pool and cabana for residents’ enjoyment. Woodstock Park is located in south Baton Rouge off of Hwy 30 near the Bluebonnet extension.
All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Three months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostat. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information. Call 225-224-8639 and reserve your home site today.
- Home prices start in the $320,000s and feature 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms and range from 1900 - 2700 SF living area. Community is in pre-construction scheduled to begin this spring.
- Many options available to customize your new home include a Gourmet Kitchen with GE Smart Appliances, a 5 burner gas stove, convection oven, pot filler, and vented hood.
- Featuring all new home plans to include full two story homes or single story with a bonus room above the garage. Careful consideration goes into designing homes that fit today's needs.
- High ceilings, cove crown moulding, granite counter surfaces in both kitchen and baths, and tiled gas fireplaces are just a few amenities included in each home.
- Now taking reservations with no deposit required. Many lake lots still available, call today.
- Alvarez Construction builds, lives and is active in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. For 30 years, our family has been building homes for Louisiana residents and their families. Our family works hard to maintain the standards that have built our reputation over the years. Whether you are relocating, buying your first home, or simply in the market for a new one, our family wants to build it for you!
