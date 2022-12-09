MarketWatch: River Hills Farm, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

River Hills Farm, Baton Rouge

River Hills Farm is Alvarez Construction’s newest community in East Baton Rouge Parish, located off of Innovation Park Drive and Nicholson Drive.

This gated community will feature 86 homesites with a community pond.

There are 10 home options from which to choose, ranging from 1,718 square feet to 2,311 square feet.

The homes will feature hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, with tile in the bathrooms and the utility room. The living areas and owner’s suite will feature crown molding; kitchens feature oversized chef islands as well as custom cabinetry, a gas cooktop, and 3 cm granite countertops.

All homes are equipped with a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera, with three months of alarm monitoring included. Among the other features: a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector, and WiFi-enabled thermostat.

VIRTUAL TOUR

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.

RE/MAX TOTAL

Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker

13061 Great Tern Ave., Ste D, Baton Rouge

[225] 296-7811

AlvarezConstruction.com

[email protected]

Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.