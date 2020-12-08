MarketWatch: Parks at Water Oak, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

Parks at Water Oak, Gonzales

All new homes in Gonzales, LA are coming soon! Alvarez Construction brings Parks at Water Oak, an exclusively built community in Ascension on Germany Road. These brand new homes have a minimum 1,861-square-feet living area featuring oversized ceramic tiles, hardwood flooring, GE appliances, crown molding, custom cabinetry, granite slab in kitchen and bath counters and a garden tub in the master bath. Parks at Water Oak combines contemporary and traditional architecture with sleek gas lanterns and painted brick exteriors unique to all new floor plans. The walkable neighborhood has sidewalks, a mailbox center, curb and gutter. All homes include a WiFi-enabled SmartHome management hub with a wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes also include a WiFi-enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi-enabled thermostats. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Contact us today at 225.224.8639 to join our VIP list and be the first to receive information to reserve your homesite when available. Home prices will begin in $280,000’s.

.

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.

RE/MAX TOTAL

Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker

536 Warbler Crossing

Baton Rouge, LA

[225] 296-7811

AlvarezConstruction.com

[email protected]

Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.