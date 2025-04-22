Gentle touch: Simply Facials offers specialized treatments for cancer patients, others with sensitive skin | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Simply Facials

When Julie Piedrahita launched Simply Facials last May, she had more than just skincare in mind — she had a mission. Inspired by her personal journey as a caregiver during her late husband’s terminal brain tumor diagnosis, Piedrahita recognized a gap in local wellness services: safe, compassionate skincare for individuals navigating medical challenges.

“I was working full-time, caring for my husband and trying to balance time with him and time with my babies,” Piedrahita recalls. Her experience taught her the importance of self-care during life’s most challenging moments. “I realized how many people needed a place to take care of themselves quickly and affordably, without added stress.”

Her RESTORE Facial, specifically designed for medically reactive skin conditions, fills a significant void in the Baton Rouge community. These specialized facials aren’t just ordinary treatments — they’re carefully crafted experiences for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, those in remission, and people with autoimmune disorders or hypersensitive skin.

What sets these treatments apart is the special attention to product selection and technique. Every product used is physician-approved, and free from parabens, sulfates, fragrances and harsh chemicals. Lead research esthetician Jan Vaccaro works closely with Piedrahita to ensure each treatment is comprehensive, safe and maximally beneficial.

All the estheticians on staff undergo extensive training in collaboration with oncology specialists, ensuring each treatment addresses unique skin challenges with the utmost of care and precision. The estheticians are trained on how to handle situations as they come up and are prepared for clients who have specific issues that need to be handled delicately.

In addition, Simply Facials offers a range of services beyond the oncology-safe facial, including signature facials, anti-aging treatments and specialized options for men and teens. These offerings can include up to 15 customized treatment modalities in a single session, making skincare – and self-care – simple, effective and affordable.

However, the RESTORE facial remains a passion project that sets the business apart. Piedrahita’s vision extends beyond the treatments themselves — she hopes these facials will help patients reclaim a sense of normalcy, confidence and connection. “I imagined mothers and daughters, sisters and friends creating meaningful moments together, helping each other feel beautiful and supported during challenging times,” she shares.

Simply Facials isn’t just offering a service; they’re providing a compassionate, scientifically informed approach to wellness that recognizes every individual’s unique journey.

“When you’re more confident in yourself, you show up different in the world,” Piedrahita believes. “Everybody deserves to feel that way.”

For more information about all the services offered by Simply Facials, visit simplyfacials.com.