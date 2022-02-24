The Beauty Break: Do you dream of smoother, healthier-looking skin? sponsored by The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics

Whether you are looking for laser hair removal or diminishing skin imperfections, the GentleMax Pro® is a laser treatment available at The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinics of Baton Rouge. It promotes hair removal and targets imperfections without scarring or damaging the skin. No matter your skin tone, type, or gender, this laser can help you access the soft, hairless skin of your dreams. Are you a good candidate? Find out.

Book a consult to learn more about the right laser treatment for you!