Turning back the clock: How Untamed Health is bringing peptide therapy to the mainstream | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Untamed Health

For many people, getting older has always meant accepting a slow decline – more medications, more aches and pains, less energy and a sense that their best years are behind them.

At Untamed Health, owner and family nurse practitioner Matthew Naquin and his wife, Jesse Naquin, RN, MSN, CRNA, are challenging that narrative with a powerful tool that’s rapidly moving into the wellness spotlight: peptide therapy.

While peptides aren’t new, their role in everyday health is only now reaching mainstream awareness. Recently, peptides have made headlines as the FDA reviews how certain peptide compounds are regulated, reflecting growing interest from both the medical community and the public.

As Matthew explains to patients, peptides are lab-made versions of short chains of amino acids that the body naturally produces. Over time, aging – along with processed foods, stress and sedentary lifestyles – can reduce the body’s ability to produce these vital compounds efficiently. Peptide therapy aims to “turn back the clock” by supplementing what the body no longer produces in adequate amounts.

A different kind of consultation

What sets Untamed Health apart is how deeply personalized the process is. Most patients arrive in one of two camps: those who have already experimented with peptides, and those who have simply heard the word “peptide” and are curious.

New patients at Untamed Health begin with a comprehensive health history, including family history, current medications and supplement use. From there, Matthew sits down with them for what he describes as a true Q&A session. He’s known for his detailed explanations, often sketching diagrams and walking patients through how specific peptides work in the body.

There is, he emphasizes, no one-size-fits-all protocol. Someone recovering from a back injury might be started on a healing peptide. Another patient focused on body composition and performance might receive a carefully crafted blend designed to build muscle, burn visceral fat and improve recovery. Many peptides are administered as subcutaneous injections, which, while less convenient than a pill, offer significantly better absorption and results than most oral forms.

Science-driven, patient-centered care

Untamed Health’s approach to peptide therapy is rooted in rigorous education and safety. Before bringing peptides into his practice, Matthew spent more than a year researching the scientific literature and regulatory guidance. He then completed an intensive certification course through an organization that emphasizes cellular and physiological mechanisms, not just surface-level benefits.

The Naquins are candid about the realities: peptides are not FDA-approved medications, results can vary and they’re typically not covered by insurance. Yet they see consistently positive outcomes in most patients. These results often include improvements in pain, recovery, energy, and overall quality of life.

For Matthew and Jesse, the goal isn’t simply to extend lifespan. It’s to preserve vitality: to help people walk into their 70s and 80s feeling more like their 30s and 40s, remaining active participants in their own lives rather than spectators on the sidelines.

In an era when many accept a growing list of prescriptions as inevitable, Untamed Health offers a different vision: evidence-informed, individualized peptide therapy that aims to support the body’s natural design and help patients live full and vibrant lives. Learn more here.