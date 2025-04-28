Foyer design by Dan Bergeron. Photo by Kim Meadowlark.

Trending: Dopamine décor

By
You know the saying “Do what makes you happy?” The same goes for decorating the spaces that surround you. Taking cues from the bright and bold art on our April cover and the home full of personality on the pages inside, we’re embracing a fearless design style with pieces that make us happy.

Art is seen both inside and outside of this informal dining area featured in the home from our April issue. The open-weave pendants over the table were originally white but were transformed to better suit this space.

Elle Décor highlights the trend, dubbed by TikTok influencers as “dopamine décor,” in this recent article, stating, “fun, joy-inducing pieces are in, streamlined minimalism is out.” This “trend” is considered more of a lifestyle or reflection of personal style than a momentary craze for many.

For decades now, inRegister has featured bold spaces and home accessories that don’t hold back, from bright kitchen finds that spark joy to art-filled wallpapered walls. Keep scrolling for dopamine décor inspiration from the inRegister archives. They’re sure to spark joy.

Coloring in

Design by Dan Bergeron

Dan Bergeron has an instinct when it comes to an elevated, maximalist design style. This home from the January 2024 issue features a trio of spaces, all showcasing unique elements expertly brought together to complement one another.

Pure Imagination

Design by Dan Bergeron

In the same home, an upstairs area turned playroom highlights Bergeron’s no-rules approach to designing, complete with patterns, bright colors, and sensible storage. See more photos and read the full story here.

Pattern Rich

Design by Anne Underwood

In this Pollard Estates home from the archives, Anne Underwood transformed the spaces inside to better fit the personality of the homeowners. Underwood has a knack for nailing a pattern-rich palette, complete with plenty of wallpaper and exciting textiles.

Pet Vacation

Design by Solon Britt

Even dogs deserve joy-inducing design, and local business Pet Vacay BR agrees. Owner and dog lover Solon Britt gives pets a home away from home, complete with beautiful spaces. Learn more about the business and see more pictures here.

