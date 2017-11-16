Sales roundup: Grand opening of The Royal Standard’s Crown Bistro, NK’s pre-Black Friday sale, and more

A look at sales in the area:

The Royal Standard is celebrating the grand opening of The Crown: A Royal Bistro tonight, Thursday, November 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the 16016 Perkins Rd. location. In addition to cocktails and refreshments, the event will also feature tours of the new space as well as 10% off at the store. To learn more about the new bistro, check out this story from inRegister.

NK Boutique on Corporate is hosting a Pre-Black Friday Sale today, November 16, through Sunday, November 19. The sale will feature racks with items as low as $50, as well as shoes and accessories.

Tonight, November 16, join the Williamson Cosmetic Center for a Holiday Open House from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The first 50 guests to RSVP will receive a free gift, and 20% off on all services will be available for purchase only during the event. To RSVP, call (225) 927-7546.

From November 20 to November 26, Giggles is donating 10% of all sales to local nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the lives of area children.

Receive 20% off an entire purchase at Head Over Heels’ annual holiday open house today, Thursday, November 16, until 7 p.m.

Bridal Boutique is kicking off its Thanksgiving sale early with an additional 20% off all in-stock merchandise from now through Sunday, December 3.

Today, November 16, through Sunday, November 19, Bumble Lane is offering spa gift cards with a purchase of a Bond NYC product.

This year, Victoria’s Toy Station is offering Christmas layaway in which they will both hold and wrap presents bought in the store.

Bella Bella is offering 50% off of all gameday clothing, purses and select accessories until November 25.

Lukka Boutique is hosting a Wilt trunk show until Saturday. The shop will also offer free gift wrapping and personal shopping services throughout the holidays.

Tomorrow as part of White Light Night, Soiree Boutique is having its store closing sale. The entire store will be 30% off, plus BOGO jewelry deals, and all shoes will be 60% off.

Shop the work of top jewelry designers worldwide at special prices this Friday and Saturday at Adler’s Jewelers’ Holiday Trunk Show and Sale.

Support the endeavors of the Baton Rouge Symphony League by purchasing a $10 poinsettia from now through December 1. The poinsettias are provided by Louisiana Nursery and will be delivered on December 10. To order, contact [email protected]

