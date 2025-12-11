Photo courtesy BREC's Magnolia Mound.

What to do this weekend: Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas & Holiday Fair

|
By
-

Santa Claus is coming to town, and in classic Creole culture, Papa Noel gets a warm welcome with an annual bonfire. Join in on the tradition this year at the Creole Christmas & Holiday Fair, held at BREC’s Magnolia Mound this Sunday, December 14.

 

The free, festive event will take you back in time with period demonstrations and French and Spanish traditional songs, set against the backdrop of the historic museum site. Held from noon to 5 p.m., shop for Christmas presents from local vendors, and take the opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while connecting with our city’s rich culture.

Find more information on the event from BREC here.

