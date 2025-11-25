What to do in Baton Rouge this December
LSU Candelight Concert
December 5
Broadmoor Baptist Church
The voices of the LSU A Cappella Choir, Tiger Glee Club, gospel choir, choral and more will bring to life holiday hits and hymns at this annual Candlelight Concert hosted by the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts and School of Music, this year taking place at Broadmoor Baptist Church.
calendar.lsu.edu/event/lsu-candlelight-concert-8489
Holly Jolly PJ Party
December 6
Knock Knock Children’s Museum
Kids are invited to throw on their most festive pajamas and their fluffiest socks and head to Knock Knock Children’s Museum for a morning of holiday fun, including sock skating, a confetti blizzard, hot chocolate, donuts and a visit from Santa.
The Louisiana Cultural Music & Arts Festival
December 7
Cary Saurage Community Arts Center
Hosted by Sistars of Empowerment, Inc., this inaugural festival is a celebration of everything that makes Louisiana special. Guests can expect live music, art exhibitions, a vendor marketplace and more.
sistarsinc.com/la-cultural-music-art-fest
Baton Rouge Concert Band Christmas Concert
December 7
St. Joseph Cathedral
The Baton Rouge Concert Band is back for another installment of its annual, free Christmas Concert. With a backdrop of St. Joseph Cathedral, attendees will hear everything from “Sleigh Ride” to Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”
A Rural Life Christmas
December 7
LSU Rural Life Museum
Take a trip back in time to Louisiana in the 1800s for this holiday event featuring historical re-enactments, live music and plenty of stories of Christmases past. Papa Noël will also make an appearance during this all-day event.
Santa Rocks the Rowe
December 13
Perkins Rowe
Stick around after an afternoon of Christmas shopping as Perkins Rowe lights up from 5 to 8 p.m. for a festive, family-friendly event complete with Santa photos and letters, games, a holiday dance party and live music from the Baton Rouge Concert Band.
perkinsrowe.com/santarockstherowe
Home for the Holidays 2025
December 13
River Center Theatre
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is inviting the community to join in on this festive sing-along event, featuring classic holiday favorites to get everyone in the spirit.
The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou
December 20-21
River Center Theatre
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is back with this beloved show, which puts a Louisiana twist on a holiday classic. This year’s performances will feautre live music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, professional guest dancers and a cast of more than 200 local children.
Holiday Nutcracker
December 20
Brown-Holt Theatre
Enter the dream world of Clara as The Cangelosi Dance Project presents the classic Nutcracker story with two performances featuring past and present Cangelosi dancers, along with a few special guests.
Red Stick Revelry
December 31
Downtown
Ring in the new year at this free, annual event, which features a daytime celebration for kids, complete with activities, sing-alongs and more, as well as a nighttime fête for adults featuring live music and fireworks over the Mississippi River.