What to do in Baton Rouge this December | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

LSU Candelight Concert

December 5

Broadmoor Baptist Church

The voices of the LSU A Cappella Choir, Tiger Glee Club, gospel choir, choral and more will bring to life holiday hits and hymns at this annual Candlelight Concert hosted by the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts and School of Music, this year taking place at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

calendar.lsu.edu/event/lsu-candlelight-concert-8489

Holly Jolly PJ Party

December 6

Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Kids are invited to throw on their most festive pajamas and their fluffiest socks and head to Knock Knock Children’s Museum for a morning of holiday fun, including sock skating, a confetti blizzard, hot chocolate, donuts and a visit from Santa.

knockknockmuseum.org

The Louisiana Cultural Music & Arts Festival

December 7

Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

Hosted by Sistars of Empowerment, Inc., this inaugural festival is a celebration of everything that makes Louisiana special. Guests can expect live music, art exhibitions, a vendor marketplace and more.

sistarsinc.com/la-cultural-music-art-fest

Baton Rouge Concert Band Christmas Concert

December 7

St. Joseph Cathedral

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is back for another installment of its annual, free Christmas Concert. With a backdrop of St. Joseph Cathedral, attendees will hear everything from “Sleigh Ride” to Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

brcb.org

A Rural Life Christmas

December 7

LSU Rural Life Museum

Take a trip back in time to Louisiana in the 1800s for this holiday event featuring historical re-enactments, live music and plenty of stories of Christmases past. Papa Noël will also make an appearance during this all-day event.

lsu.edu/rurallife

Santa Rocks the Rowe

December 13

Perkins Rowe

Stick around after an afternoon of Christmas shopping as Perkins Rowe lights up from 5 to 8 p.m. for a festive, family-friendly event complete with Santa photos and letters, games, a holiday dance party and live music from the Baton Rouge Concert Band.

perkinsrowe.com/santarockstherowe

Home for the Holidays 2025

December 13

River Center Theatre

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is inviting the community to join in on this festive sing-along event, featuring classic holiday favorites to get everyone in the spirit.

brso.org

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou

December 20-21

River Center Theatre

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is back with this beloved show, which puts a Louisiana twist on a holiday classic. This year’s performances will feautre live music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, professional guest dancers and a cast of more than 200 local children.

batonrougeballet.org

Holiday Nutcracker

December 20

Brown-Holt Theatre

Enter the dream world of Clara as The Cangelosi Dance Project presents the classic Nutcracker story with two performances featuring past and present Cangelosi dancers, along with a few special guests.

cangelosidanceproject.com

Red Stick Revelry

December 31

Downtown

Ring in the new year at this free, annual event, which features a daytime celebration for kids, complete with activities, sing-alongs and more, as well as a nighttime fête for adults featuring live music and fireworks over the Mississippi River.

redstickrevelry.com