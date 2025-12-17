Knock Knock Children’s Museum is inviting adults to have fun while fundraising at a Mahj Play Day | By Kamryn Tramonte -

While children enjoy their Christmas breaks and spend their days hanging out with friends, adults should get to have playdates, too. Luckily, Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting an event for the big kids to have some fun on January 3 at Court to Table, featuring the fan-favorite game, mahjong.

This fundraising event will feature open-play mahjong, breakfast included with each ticket, and more, all while supporting improved creativity, learning and play for children across the community. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., players of all levels are welcome and encouraged to bring their tiles and friends for some post-holidays “me time.” Begin the new year by learning (or mastering) the popular game and supporting the efforts of our local children’s museum.

Click here to register or learn more.