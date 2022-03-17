Check out these restaurants’ green dishes in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Legend has it that wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day is the only way to ward off those pinching leprechauns. As the holiday stands as one of Baton Rouge’s favorites, we think it’s only appropriate that you should double your luck by not only wearing green but eating it, too. (And hey, if you happen to be a messy eater, you may even end up wearing it anyway.)

From cocktails to pasta to pizza and tacos, we’ve compiled a list of St. Patrick’s Day-approved bites from local restaurants. Read on for the full list.

Tsunami dabbles in green cocktails with its pear sake and vodka muddled with fresh cucumber and lime. With warmer weather on the way, the Fushimi is a great cocktail to help ring in the season.

This pizza made with gorgonzola blue cheese, sliced pear, arugula, ricotta and cracked black pepper from Rocca Pizzeria is a green dish game changer, taking regular to festive levels.

If one thing is true, it’s that south Louisiana knows seafood, especially during the Lenten season. Cue the Overpass Merchant’s new menu item: Buttery Seared Gulf Scallops. These scallops rest atop a generous pile of bacon braised butter beans, topped with crumbled parmesan and chives (hello, green!).

With a long list of salad options at Bistro Byronz, you won’t struggle to find one that fits your particular palette. And since you’ve probably noticed that salads are for the most part green, this one fits right in with the theme.

Superior Grill’s leprechaun-size tacos still pack a punch. Pair it with a happy hour margarita and you’ll see how easy it is being green.

These little salt-and-pepper cauliflower bites from Chow Yum Phat wouldn’t be complete without the green additions jalapeño and chives—think of them as savory lucky charms.

A cocktail that includes honeysuckle vodka, lime, mint leaves, sugar cube, honey syrup and mango bitters sounds like a good way to end the night. Or to get the night started. Your choice.

Don’t think we left pastries off this list! This St. Patrick’s Day-approved beignet from The Vintage may be the most festive of all.

Another Lent-approved dish coming your way! The fresh rainbow trout with pesto and gulf shrimp from Elsie’s Plate & Pie lays down the freshness we’re looking for in our St. Patty’s Day dinner.

